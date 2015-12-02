Pensioner killed in house fire in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - A pensioner has died in a house fire in West Kazakhstan region.

The fire occurred in December 2 in a private house in Michurinsky village at 03:49 am. The fire area was 100 square meters. A body of a pensioner, born in 1951, has been found at the scene of the tragedy. The cause of the fire is to be established. According to the regional Emergency Department, the fire suppression involved 8 employees of firefighting service and 2 vehicles. Since the beginning of the year in Western Kazakhstan registered 753 fires. Total fires killed 10, injured 25 people.