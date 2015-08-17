People&#39;s artist of Kazakhstan B. Dzhumaniyazov passed away aged 79

ALMATY. KAZINFORM. - People's artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, composer, honored arts worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Bazarbai Dzhumaniyazov has passed away in Almaty at the age of 79.

According to the press service of the State Academy Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Abai, the composer has passed away this morning. A memorial service will be held on 19 August. Place and time of the memorial service is to be announced. Bazarbai Dzhumaniyazov was born in 1936 in the Ural region. In 1965 he graduated from Alma-Ata State Conservatory named after Kurmangazy. In 1970 Dzhumaniyazov was awarded the Lenin Komsomol prize of the Kazakh SSR. Love for his country is the main theme of Dzhumaniyazov's work. Professor Dzhumaniyazov wrote cantatas: "Zemlya", "Druzhba", "Cantata о Rodine", "Moya neobyatnaya Rodina". He was the author of the famous opera "Makhambet", vocal and symphonic poem "Pesnya о moem narode", symphonic portrait "Steppe", the symphonic kiu (instrumental musical composition) "Radost". He wrote a suite for the symphonic orchestra, ballets and a great number of songs and romances; music for the dramatic performance "Syrymbet salasynda" to the play by Sh.Khusainov, "Shuga" by B.Mailin and others. In addition he wrote music for a number of documentary and television films including "Mukhtar-aga", "Druzhboi okrylennye" and "Muslima". Bazarbai Dzhimaniyazov was director of the State Academy Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Abai. He chaired the Union of composers of Kazakhstan.