People&#39;s artist of Kazakhstan Beken Zhilisbayev passed away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Beken Zhilisbayev, Peiople's Artist of Kazakhstan, veteran of the Great Patriotic War, Professor of the Kazakh National University named after Kurmangazy, has died in Almaty city at the age of 93.

A memorial service will be held on December 24 at Kurmangazy conservatory. People's Artist of Kazakhstan, honored worker of the Kyrgyz Republic, Professor Beken Zhilisbayev was born in 1923 in Chubartau district of Semipalatinsk region. In 1951 he graduated from Alma-Ata State Conservatory named after Kurmangazy. In 1965 by the decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Council of the USSR B.Zhilisbayev was awarded the Order of Lenin for outstanding achievements in the field of socio-cultural development of Soviet society. In 2004 President Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded B.Zhilisbayev "Otan" Order for multifaceted and fruitful creative activity in the field of culture.