People&#39;s assemblies harmonize relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the People's Assembly of Russia help harmonize relations between the two countries, believes deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Sergey Vainshtein.

"Given the opportunities that pop up with the launch of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and multi-national composition of Russia and Kazakhstan, the two People's Assemblies are the important element of harmonizing relations between the two nations," the Russian MP said at the international conference "Kazakhstan's way: Unity. Patriotism. Reforms" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana on Tuesday. According to him, joint efforts of the two assemblies will help strengthen and develop the near-border contacts and improve the lives of people in Russia and Kazakhstan.