People&#39;s Assembly of Kazakhstan plans to establish international mediation center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned to establish the international mediation center within the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of "Public Accord" center Natalia Kalashnikova told at the CCS press conference.

"On August 6-7, an enlarged sitting of the mediation center will be held and it is planned to establish the international mediation center within the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in future. This institution has been effectively functioning in many European countries for a long time already, Kazakhstan has a different approach. We are not going to wait for a conflict to happen, the purpose of the center will be to prevent any conflicts from taking place. It will be working to strengthen the national unity and accord," she noted.

Establishment of the mediation center and a school preparing specialists working in the center is the main task of the "Large country - large family" project.