People beaten mentally before they fight Golovkin - Jacobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Regular" WBA world champion in middleweight Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) said that psychological strength as important as physical to win over WBA/WBC/IBF champion Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

"His power is my biggest concern. But I also think people are beaten mentally before they get into the fight. So not only do I have to be physically ready, I have to be mentally ready. It's going to be a great night" Jacobs told Boxing Scene.