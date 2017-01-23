  • kz
    People beaten mentally before they fight Golovkin - Jacobs

    08:22, 23 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Regular" WBA world champion in middleweight Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) said that psychological strength as important as physical to win over WBA/WBC/IBF champion Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

    "His power is my biggest concern. But I also think people are beaten mentally before they get into the fight. So not only do I have to be physically ready, I have to be mentally ready. It's going to be a great night" Jacobs told Boxing Scene.

