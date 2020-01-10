  • kz
    People evacuated from Almaty’s Esentai Mall over bomb threat

    18:03, 10 January 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – People have been evacuated from Esentai Mall in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The city’s police was reported about a bomb threat in one of the fast food restaurants in the Esentai shopping mall located on Al-Farabi Avenue. For security reasons people have been evacuated from the building. Representatives of emergency services are at the scene.

    The information about the bomb threat is being checked.


    Almaty Incidents Accidents
