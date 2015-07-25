  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    People living in upper Talgar River in Almaty region evacuated

    19:10, 25 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - People living in the upper Talgar River in Almaty region are being evacuated because of the mudslide danger, the press service of the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

    "As a result of the rain, torrent deposits are noticed under the Komsomolka glacier in Almaty region. in order not to expose people to danger of a mudslide, people living in the upper Talgar River are being evacuated," the statement reads.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!