People living in upper Talgar River in Almaty region evacuated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - People living in the upper Talgar River in Almaty region are being evacuated because of the mudslide danger, the press service of the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

"As a result of the rain, torrent deposits are noticed under the Komsomolka glacier in Almaty region. in order not to expose people to danger of a mudslide, people living in the upper Talgar River are being evacuated," the statement reads.