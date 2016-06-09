People of Israel convey sincere sympathy to Kazakhstanis - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Israel to Kazakhstan Michael Brodsky has left a note in the book of condolences at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Astana today.

The 9th of June was declared the Day of National Mourning due to terror attacks in Aktobe city on June 5.



"On behalf of the State of Israel I extend my condolences to the families of the victims killed as a result of the terror attacks in the city of Aktobe and wish the speediest recovery to those injured.



People of Israel convey their sincere sympathy to Kazakhstanis and support them in fight against terrorism and extremism.



We in Israel know very well what terror is. Four people were killed in a terror attack in the center of Tel Aviv yesterday.



The events which happened in our countries prove that terror is a global problem.



Kazakhstan and Israel have a common enemy and it is only by standing together we can defeat it," the text of the note reads.