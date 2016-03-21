People’s Assembly elects 9 deputies of the Majilis (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today at the extraordinary session the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has elected nine deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

The voting has started at 7 am at the building of the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana. It should be noted that according to Article 93-1 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan" People's Assembly of Kazakhstan nominated candidates for Majilis deputy seats.

Thus, the deputies of the Majilis from the Assembly are: president of JSC "Republican newspaper" Yegemen Kazakhstan" Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov; Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Association of Russian, Slavic and Cossack organizations Vladimir Bozhko; director of the House of students and young people of Kyzylorda Natalia Zhumadildayeva; Chairman of the Association of Koreans in Kazakhstan, deputy of the Majilis of the fifth convocation Roman Kim; Chairman of the Armenian cultural center "Luis" in Almaty Narine Mikaelian; co-chairman of the Association for Cultural Development of the Chechen and Ingush people "Vainakh", deputy of the Majilis of the fifth convocation Akhmet Muradov; Chairman of the republican ethno-cultural center of Kazakhstan's Uighurs Shaymardan Nurumov; Chairman of LPA «Ukrainian rada of Kazakhstan», Majilis deputy of the fifth convocation Yuriy Timoshchenko; board member of the Republican Dungan Ethno-Cultural Association Shakir Hahazov.

