People's Assembly lends helping hand to Arys residents - Tuimebayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has lent a helping hand to those affected by the Arys tragedy by launching the collection points for humanitarian aid countrywide, Kazinform reports.

"The Assembly has always supported and will support our compatriots through the time of troubles. The tragedy in Arys is no exception. The People's Assembly has launched a campaign to collect humanitarian aid for those affected and evacuated from the town of Arys," Deputy Chairman of the Assembly Zhanseit Tuimebayev said at the XVIII session of the People's Assembly of Nur-Sultan.



According to him, the People's Assembly unveiled the republican collection headquarters of humanitarian aid on June 24 in Shymkent. Analogous points were unveiled at the regional houses of friendship across the country.



"Ethno-cultural associations of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan donated over 4.7 million tenge. The government agencies of all levels donated their one-day salaries. All funds raised were channeled into the Corporate Social Development Fund ‘Turkestan"," Tuimebayev noted.



For instance, the Kazakhstan Korean Association sent 18,000 liters of drinking water. The Dustilik Association of Uzbeks from Nur-Sultan donated 22 tons of flour and well as a lunch for over 1,000 people. The Azerbaijani Association "Ozan" organized a charitable lunch for 500 people. The "Akhyska" Turkish Center provided eight buses to transport people and so on.



The volunteer groups will be formed and sent to Turkestan region within the framework of JAGSYLYQJASA project kicked off by the youth movement of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan "Zhangyru Zholy".



Tuimebayev added that other campaigns and events are planned to help Arys residents and thanked all members and structures of the Assembly for their help.