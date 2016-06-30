People's Assembly of Kazakhstan: Election of Kazakhstan as UNSC nonpermanent member is recognition of high international status of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan congratulated Head of State on election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

Dear fellow countrymen! The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan congratulates you on the historic event, which is the election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 for the first time in history.

Our country has become the first Central Asian country to be elected to the UN Security Council. At sitting of the UN General Assembly in New York on June 28, Kazakhstan received 138 of 193 support votes.

On January 1, 2017, Kazakhstan will replace Malaysia in the United Nations Security Council whose term as a non-permanent member expires at the end of 2017. The main purpose of the work of the Security Council of the UN is maintenance of global peace and security. This is a triumphant victory of the peaceful policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. This is also a victory of the entire nation of Kazakhstan.

The election of Kazakhstan as nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council has become a demonstration of high international status of Kazakhstan and its contribution to strengthening of international security. The initiative of Kazakhstan to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site and renounce its nuclear arsenal was supported and approved worldwide.

Initiatives on establishment of the CICMA, presidency of Kazakhstan in the OSCE, establishment of the nuclear weapon-free zone in Central Asia and others made Kazakhstan a leader in terms of promotion of peaceful initiatives and creating a climate of confidence globally.

The Manifesto of the President of Kazakhstan called "The World. The 21st Century" put forward at the Nuclear Security Summit in the USA has become an official document of the UN.

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan expresses gratitude and congratulates President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on this historic victory of the international policy of Kazakhstan.

This victory is a guarantee of strengthening of security in Central Asia and each citizen of our country as well!

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan