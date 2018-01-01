People's Assembly of Kazakhstan extends New Year greetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of the Republic of Kazakhstan has congratulated all Kazakhstanis on New Year, Kazinform reports.

"Dear compatriots! The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan wishes you a Happy New Year!



The outgoing year was an important page in the chronicle of our country, the year of achievements and life-changing reforms.



Thanks to our unity and accord, we successfully held the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 and the Winter Universiade.



The constitutional reform, the third modernization of Kazakhstan and the Rukhani Janghyru programs that will help Kazakhstan join the club of world's 30 most developed countries are implemented.



2017 was the year we discovered a lot of new names, including Dimash Kudaibergen, Dinara Saduakassova, and Daneliya Tuleshova. The 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project set the example to the younger generation of how one should carve a career and achieve success.



Dear compatriots! Let 2018 be generous in terms of creativeness and achievements, discover new prospects for economic and social growth.



Let all your plans translate into reality. We wish you good health, and wellbeing. Let all your hopes and dreams come true. Happy New Year!" the congratulatory message of the Assembly reads.