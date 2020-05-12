People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Maktaaral

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has sent humanitarian aid to Maktaaral district which was affected by flood, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Humanitarian aid is being sent to the Maktaaral district from all over the republic. The ethnocultural association of the city of Nur-Sultan is also making its contribution to this matter. We collected KZT8.5 million and purchased food and other necessities. In addition we donated KZT1.5 million,» said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Sherzod Pulatov.