People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to elect deputies of Majilis (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The elections of deputies of the Majilis, selected by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, will be held today.

The voting will take place at the Palace of Peace and Accord in the framework of the extraordinary congress of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

February 26 the current year the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan nominated nine candidates for deputies of the Majilis. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of the Assembly with the participation of the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova.

It bears to remind that according to exit poll, Nur Otan Party has won 82% of vote in parliamentary election.

According to the results: Nur Otan won 82% of vote, the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan - 7.17%, Ak Zhol - 7.22%, Birlik - 0.35%, All-National Social-Democratic Party - 1 , 21%, Auyl - 2.05%.

The survey has covered 14 regions and cities of Astana and Almaty. Exit poll was conducted from 7 am to 8 pm at 750 polling stations 513 of which in urban and 237 in rural areas. Total 75 000 of voters were interviewed.

9840 polling stations including 65 abroad have been involved in the elections.

