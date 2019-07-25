People's Assembly presents ‘Yelbasy and the People’ book

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan has presented today the book «Yelbasy and the People.» It contains speeches made by the First President – Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Chairman of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, at APK sessions from 1995 to 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thepublication is based on unique photographs and documents from the personalarchive in the First President’s Library.

The bookcontains a number of crucial articles on Kazakhstan's model of social harmonyand national unity by Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as assessments and opinionsof ethnocultural associations’ representatives, who acknowledge Yelbasy’s contributionand thank him for his policy of peace and harmony.

«The policyof the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy NursultanNazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayevtowards all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan, is on the right way. Allethnic groups and people are the wealth of our country. During the 27th APK sessionYelbasy emphasized: «The global world is facing transformation. The economy andsociety are changing. However, unity and cohesion in this world will remainconstant values,» Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of KazakhstanAktoty Raimkulova said in her welcoming speech.

As Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Deputy Chairman of the APK, said, Yelbasy’s speechesconsistently reveal the development stages of the public policy in regard to interethnicrelations.

«At thefirst session, Nursultan Nazarbayev defined the underlying principles ofinter-ethnic relations in Kazakhstan. These are «search for common ground,expansion of areas of harmony and trust between peoples. Our main line shouldbe based on the development of all national groups through the quest forcompromises and the strengthening of unifying principles. Without a policy of accordand a reasonable national strategy, we will not be capable of resolving anyproblems,» he underlined, quoting the Leader of the Nation.

The book alsohas detailed commentaries by prominent politicians, experts, members of theAssembly of the People of Kazakhstan, leaders of ethnocultural associations.

According to Tuimebayev, the book clearlyshows that created as a consultative and advisory body, the Assembly isbecoming a national dialogue platform.