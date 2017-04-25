People's Assembly should play active role in modernization of Kazakhstan - Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan should actively participate in the modernization of the country, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova said at the expanded session of the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan at the Palace of Independence on Tuesday.

"This year all members of the People's Assembly should play an active role in making the political, economic and spiritual modernization of Kazakhstan a reality. The Assembly faces the following tasks. First of all, the modernization strengthens the observance of human rights and the rule of law. The Assembly should participate in improvement of the national legislation, elimination of causes and conditions of violation of rights and freedoms guaranteed to all citizens of Kazakhstan by the Constitution. Secondly, given the new formats of work of legislative, executive and judicial authorities it is necessary to develop effective schemes of interaction between the Assembly's Council, deputy corps of the Assembly in the Majilis and maslikhats, public consent councils and other structures of the Assembly. Thirdly, nowadays the success factor of the nation is determined by the competitiveness of human capital," Secretary Abdykalikova noted at the session.



In her words, ‘we should support the initiatives and programs aimed at increasing the educational level of Kazakhstani citizens, encouraging them to achieve professional success, promoting healthy lifestyle and more. In this connection, the 100 new faces of Kazakhstan project proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev gains momentum. True success stories should serve as a bright example for young Kazakhstanis'.



Ms Abdykalikova stressed that the Assembly should pay utmost attention to working with youth and modernization of the country will be impossible without public support. Boasting a huge potential in terms of creativeness, the Assembly should make its contribution to shaping of Kazakhstani identity, strengthening of unity and accord in the society.



