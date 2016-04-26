People’s Assembly to appoint friendship ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - People's Assembly of Kazakhstan will appoint Friendship Ambassadors, such a proposal was made at today's 24th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan titled "Independence. Accord. Nation of common future" by president of the International Federation of Street Workout Denis Minin.

His proposal was immediately approved by the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Denis Minin said that Kazakhstan building hundreds of sports facilities across the country.

The world champion in street workout, Kazakh athlete Diaz Bidjiyev, reported that currently 500 thousand Kazakhstanis are fond of street workout.

