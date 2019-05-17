  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    People's Communists Faction holds video conference with regional election campaign teams

    12:56, 17 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputies of the People's Communists Faction had an extended meeting with regional election campaign offices, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Party.

    The meeting held in a video-conference format was chaired by Aikyn Konurov, Chief of Presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov's Election Campaign Office.

    The participants discussed the procedures of holding the pre-election agitation and observance of the current law.

    A brief report about Zhambyl Akhmetbekov's meetings in regions was made.

    Aikyn Konurov also informed of the current activity of the Party's Central Election Campaign Office .

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!