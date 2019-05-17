People's Communists Faction holds video conference with regional election campaign teams

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputies of the People's Communists Faction had an extended meeting with regional election campaign offices, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Party.

The meeting held in a video-conference format was chaired by Aikyn Konurov, Chief of Presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov's Election Campaign Office.



The participants discussed the procedures of holding the pre-election agitation and observance of the current law.



A brief report about Zhambyl Akhmetbekov's meetings in regions was made.



Aikyn Konurov also informed of the current activity of the Party's Central Election Campaign Office .