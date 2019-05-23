People's trust in professional journalism will always be high - Dauren Abayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 2019 Eurasian Media Forum, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev shared his view on professional journalism and social networks, Kazinform reports.

"The level of public trust in professional journalism will always be higher because journalistic materials are verified before publication. I hope that journalism will be the only reliable source of information in the future," said Abayev in an interview with mass media.



In his opinion, professional journalism, mass media in Kazakhstan has reached the worldwide level.



Recall that Almaty hosts the Eurasian Media Forum today. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of welcome to the participants.