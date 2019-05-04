People's Unity Day of Kazakhstan marked in Shanghai

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Shanghai hosted an international football tournament dated to the People's Unity Day of Kazakhstan this week, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The event was organized by the Kazakhstan Students' Association in China (KSAC) with the support of the General Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the office of the Center for International Programs for Asia and Oceania.



Eight football teams consisting of students from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Arab countries competed in the tournament.





Asia Mix team won the tournament elbowing aside the team of Changzhou City. Hangzhou City team settled for the third place.



It should be mentioned that the KSAC functions in 17 Chinese cities and holds cultural, social and sports events on a regular basis.