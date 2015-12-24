People trust their President - G. Abdykalikova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In accordance with the research held by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, the people of Kazakhstan have absolute trust in their President N. Nazarbayev, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova told reading a lecture on the theme "Historical contribution of N. Nazarbayev and role of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in strengthening of the nationwide accord and unity" in Astana.

"The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan held several important research works this year. Based on them, I would like to outline five main successes of the Kazakhstani model of interethnic tolerance and nationwide accord designed by N. Nazarbayev," G. Abdykalikova said.

"The first success of the president's model is the integration of the people of Kazakhstan and making them a whole. 95% of Kazakhstanis say they are representatives of one common nation of the country. The second one is that Kazakhstan has become a safe and stable country, 85% of the respondents of the surveys we held stated," the Secretary of State stressed.

"The third success is that the polyethnicity of the county is turned into strategic resource of Kazakhstan. 94% of respondents find the state of the interethnic relations in the country stable. The citizens of the country have equal rights and opportunities as 84% of the respondents say. Most important, the people of the country have absolute trust in their President Nursultan Nazarbayev, which was proved by the presidential elections in the country this year," G. Abdykalikova emphasized.