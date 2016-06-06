People won't allow to destabilize peace in Kazakhstan - Business Women Association

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Business Women Association of Kazakhstan strongly condemns cruel terrorist attacks in Aktobe city on June 5.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and heartfelt sympathy to the injured.



This violent attack on peaceful citizens is the act of unparalleled cruelty on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.



It discords with all moral principles and ethic norms of Islam and peaceful policy of our country.



The people of Kazakhstan will not allow to destabilize the peace, consent and stability in our country!



We are the people of Kazakhstan, the patriots of our country!" the association's statement says.