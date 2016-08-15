Pep Guardiola says Joe Hart must fight his way back after being dropped

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Pep Guardiola's decision to remove Joe Hart from Manchester City's team stemmed from the new manager wanting "good build-up play" and apparent concerns about the England international goalkeeper not fitting in with the style he wants to begin that process out of defence, The Guardian reports.

Guardiola, persistently linked with a move for Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen, also insisted that Hart could still fight his way back into the team despite preferring Willy Caballero in the 2-1 victory against Sunderland. "I think Willy make a good pre-season - really, really good," Guardiola said. "He gave me a lot of confidence for his build-up play, for his personality and that's why I chose him."



The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager went on to say he also expected a positive response from Yaya Touré after the midfielder was not even included among the substitutes. The same applied to Samir Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala and Wilfried Bony and Guardiola made it clear his players would have to get used to him making hard decisions. "I took that decision," he said. "Today, in the world, people are afraid to take the decisions I like to make. But in the end I have a squad and I decide what I see.



"That doesn't mean in the future they are not going to play. I have a lot of respect for Joe, a lot of respect for his career. I know how good a goalkeeper he is but today I decided for Willy, that's all. I thought Sunderland played high pressing and Willy had trained in more sessions than Joe. We have spent a lot of time working in training. That doesn't mean Joe can't do that. Just today, it was for that reason."



Guardiola insisted his team had "played really, really well" despite needing Paddy McNair's 87th-minute own goal to win - "when we don't play good I will be the first to say we played bad" - and he was particularly enthused about Raheem Sterling's performance.



"We need that - people who stay wide and have the quality one against one. He has the quality to play right or left, go to the byline or inside. He is a fighter. Of course we want more from him but we are very happy. He is a very nice guy and from the beginning I had a feeling this guy is good. I saw him many times playing for Liverpool and all my staff want to help him to see the real Sterling."



Source: The Guardian