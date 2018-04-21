Performance of CIS Anti-Terrorism Center to be discussed in Minsk on 23 April

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Council of plenipotentiary representatives of the CIS member states in charter bodies and other CIS bodies will convene in Minsk on 23 April to discuss the performance of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee told BelTA.

Apart from that, participants of the meeting will sum up results of the latest CIS Foreign Ministers Council session and will sketch out tasks for the Council of plenipotentiary representatives and the CIS Executive Committee to implement the documents adopted by the CIS foreign ministers, BelTA reports.

The source reminded that the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center was established in 2000. It is designed to coordinate the interaction of competent agencies of the CIS member states in the fight against international terrorism and other manifestations of extremism. The center's operation is controlled by the CIS Council of heads of security services and special services. The CIS program on cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism is the main document to outline the range of tasks the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center deals with. The program is adopted every three years.

The CIS Anti-Terrorism Center maintains tight cooperation with the CIS Executive Committee, the CIS Defense Ministers Council, the councils of border guard commanders, heads of customs services, prosecutors general, and the bureau for coordinating the fight against organized crime and other dangerous kinds of crime in the CIS states. The CIS Anti-Terrorism Center also tightly cooperates with regional and international organizations such as the SCO, CSTO, UN, Interpol, and OSCE. The CIS Anti-Terrorism Center is staffed on a coalition basis in accordance with appointment quotas. At present the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center comprises representatives of national security agencies, special services, interior ministries, and defense ministries of the CIS member states.

The latest session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council took place in Minsk on 6 April. The session gathered representatives of all the CIS member states except for Ukraine. The session passed 14 documents, including a plan for multilayered consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the CIS member states in 2018. The council also passed a protocol decision on the draft statement on preventing the erosion of the principle of non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign nations.