Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan in Geneva met with ITU Secretary-General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On 13 September 2019, Mrs. Zhanar Aitzhanova, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, held a meeting with Mr. Houlin Zhao, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in anticipation of his visit to Kazakhstan on September 16-17.

The ITU Secretary-General will take part in the 55th joint meeting of the Heads of Communications Administration of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) and the 25th meeting of the Coordination Council of the CIS Member States on Informatization under the RCC by the invitation of the Kazakhstan's side. Mr. Zhao will also held a number of bilateral meetings with high-level officials of Kazakhstan during his stay in Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

At the meeting, Ambassador Aitzhanova has noted key aspects of the Head of State Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's State of the Nation Address in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), including the task to strengthen the leadership in the region in terms of the development of info-communication infrastructure. She also expressed a hope that the visit of the ITU Secretary-General to Kazakhstan will give a momentum to further strengthening cooperation and implementation of joint projects.

In turn, the Head of ITU has noted that the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in his State of the Nation Address will encourage international investments into ICT in Kazakhstan and will appreciate our country as a Kazakhstan model in the new stage of the world development. Moreover, Mr. Zhao confirmed ITU's interest in further expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the leading UN agency in the field of ICT. Since joining the ITU in 1993, Kazakhstan has been actively involved in addressing the issues of the rapidly developing sector of information and telecommunication technologies and has been cooperating in the field of innovation.