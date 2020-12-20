  • kz
    Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presents credentials to UNIDO Director General

    09:15, 20 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan in Vienna, Kairat Umarov, presented his credentials to the Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Li Yong.

    Li Yong underlined the successful partnership between Kazakhstan and UNIDO and thanked the country for the constant support shown to the organization’s activities, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The parties discussed new possibilities of strengthening mutual cooperation and exchanged views on ways to provide strategic support to states in the development of their industrial development policies, taking into account the impact of such new factors as the fourth industrial revolution, climate change, and persistent inequality between countries.


    Foreign policy UN Diplomacy
