    Personal info on 7.93 million people feared leaked

    20:05, 14 June 2016
    Photo: None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Major Japanese travel agency JTB Corp. said Tuesday personal information on some 7.93 million people is feared to have been leaked due to unauthorized access to its server.

    The information includes customer names, addresses, e-mail addresses and passport numbers. Around 4,300 passport numbers feared to be leaked are still valid, JTB said.

    No data abuses have been confirmed, according to JTB, which has already notified police of the data leak.

    Source: Kyodo News

     

    World News
