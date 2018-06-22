Peru coach Ricardo Gareca vows to finish World Cup with victory

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM Peru coach Ricardo Gareca on Thursday night praised his team for their endeavours during the game against France and assured that Peru will try to finish the tournament with a victory.

Following the losses to Denmark and France in the World Cup group stage, Peru was already eliminated from the list of last 16, Xinhua reports.

Garecasaid at the post-match press conference that the team "gave their all" and he can't reproach the boys.

Despite their proactive attacking intents, the Peru players cannot harvest even one goal on the pitch and one point on the board in the World Cup.

The 60-year-old coach said the Peru players were willing to win the last two matches and the team controlled part time of the games, but they failed to make it happen.

Facing Australia as the last opponent on June 26, Gareca vowed to finish the tournament with a victory.

"We also have one match to play and we need to do our best for the fans who travelled all the way here," said the coach.

This is the first time Peru reached the World Cup finals since 1982. It's reported there were more than 30,000 Peruvian fans in Russia to support their national team.

During the matches between Peru and France in Yekaterinburg, there were a total of 32,789 spectators and the Peru fans outnumbered France supporters by a large margin.

Photo credit - independent.co.uk