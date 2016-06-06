  • kz
    Peru presidential contender Kuczynski leading with 50.58% of votes

    10:10, 06 June 2016
    MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Peruvian economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has a slim lead over his rival Keiko Fujimori in the presidential run-off, the first official results showed Monday.

    After 36.1 percent of ballots were counted, Kuczynski was in the front with 50.58 percent of votes, while Keiko Fujimori, daughter of ex-President Alberto Fujimori, secured 49.42 percent.

    The South American nation went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president who will replace left-wing Ollanta Humala. A simple majority is required to win.

    Announcing the preliminary results, the head of Peru's National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) said that, "Today's election is a historic landmark, it is the fourth consecutive general election in the democracy."

    Earlier polls suggested that Kuczynski, an ex-prime minister and former financier at the World Bank, was tied with center-right Fujimori, whose father is serving a lengthy jail term on charges of corruption and human rights violations.

    For more information go to Sputniknews.com 

    World News News
