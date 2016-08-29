Petko Draganov thanked CA states for adherence to CTBT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the International Day Against Nuclear Tests which is marked on the 29th of August, I would like to thank Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for their firm adherence to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Petko Draganov said it.

"Indeed, Central Asian countries were among the first ones who signed and ratified the CTBT. Moreover, the presidents of the five CA states adopted the Almaty Declaration aimed at the establishment of the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

Thus, on the 8th of February, the Treaty on the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia was adopted. The document serves today as a proof of firm adherence of the region to peace and security.

Kazakhstan’s efforts on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons are highly appraised by the region and the international community, in particular, by the UN. From the viewpoint of preventive diplomacy, the country demonstrates a high level of interaction while discussing and solving the regional and global security problems. This position is worthily recognized by the UN which has been proved by election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council," says the expert.