Petr Cech arrives at Arsenal for medical to finalise £11m move from Chelsea

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Petr Cech will undertake his medical at Arsenal on Friday and if, as expected, there are no problems, he will complete his heavily-trailed transfer across London from Chelsea.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper will cost around £11m and his arrival will be treated as a coup by Arsenal and the manager, Arsène Wenger, who considers an upgrade in goal to be fundamental to his club challenging seriously for the Premier League title, Kazinform cites the Guardian. Cech's capture could mean that David Ospina, who only joined Arsenal from Nice last summer for £3m, is squeezed out. The Turkish club, Fenerbahce, are in talks over signing him. Cech can look back upon a glittering 11-year career at Chelsea, in which he won every major honour, including four league titles and the Champions League in 2012. But he lost his status as the club's No1 last season to Thibaut Courtois and he has not been prepared to accept another campaign on the fringes. The move to Arsenal, to which the Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, has given his blessing, means that Cech does not have to uproot his family.