    Petrol price falls in Kazakhstan

    16:02, 20 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said that petrol prices have eased in Kazakhstan.

    He noted that domestic production fully satisfies the country's demand for petrol, diesel fuel and kerosene-type jet fuel.

    "For the past five months petrol production grew by 13.8% against the same period of 2018, diesel fuel rose by 13.2% and production of kerosene jet fuel increased by 298.6%. Petrol production exceeds the domestic consumption by 20-30% which led to the decrease in AI 92 petrol price as compared to the same period of the previous year by 6.9% to settle at KZT 147.6 per liter," he added.

