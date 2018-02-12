Petropavlovsk airport gets ready to receive Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - This year the airport of Petropavlovsk is going to receive the airplanes of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform reports.

The XV Forum of Interregional Cooperation of the two countries is expected to be held in the end of 2018 in Petropavlovsk and will be devoted to tourism.

According to the Administration of Passenger Transport and Automobile Roads of North-Kazakhstan Region, the airport of the town is under reconstruction to receive the important guests which require about KZT 1 billion.

To repair the road to the airport there will be spent over KZT 985 million.