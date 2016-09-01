Petropavlovsk airport to be reconstructed by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of a business trip to the North Kazakhstan region, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Investments and Development Ministry B.Seidakhmetov checked the reconstruction progress at the Airport of Petropavlovsk.

At a meeting held together with Governor of the region Erik Sultanov and heads of general contracting organizations, the Committee Chairman was reported about the problematic issues of the reconstruction process. Thus, the reconstruction of the passenger terminal falls behind the schedule dor 10 days which is unacceptable due to tight deadlines and climate of the region.



Following the meeting, the construction organizations were reminded to finish all landscaping works till the end of 2016 and verify the schedule of delivery of all required equipment.



