Petropavlovsk Airport to launch direct flights to Sharm El Sheikh

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In summer 2019, the Airport of Petropavlovsk city in North Kazakhstan region will launch direct flights to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Kazinform reports citing Chief of the Roads and Passenger Trasnport Department Vladimir Balakhontsev.

"The Airport of Petropavlovk together with Skat Airlines and local tourist firm are planning to launch direct flights to Sharm El Sheikh from July through September this year. I hope, we will succeed in attracting near-border regions too," said Vladimir Balakhontsev.



Presently, the Airport of Petropavlovsk offers flights to the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.



According to the Airport Director Marat Khassenov, the flights to Astana and Almaty are almost fully loaded. The airport expects passenger flow increase in summer months.



The flights are subsidized from the national budget, Balakhontsev says. More than 460mn tenge were spent on this purpose in 2018.



"We need to increase the number of flights. Ticket prices are quite attractive now. The flight to Astana costs 10,000 tenge only," Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov said.



"We are ready to transfer the management of the airport to foreign companies, foreign investors," the Governor added.