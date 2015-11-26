Petropavlovsk hosts republican boxing tournament

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A republican boxing tournament in memory of Kamil Safin kicked off in Petropavlovsk on Thursday.

The four-day tournament gathered boxers from seven regions of Kazakhstan. They will compete in 11 weight categories. The winners will be announced on Sunday (November 29). World-class athlete Kamil Safin was named one of the best boxers in the world in 1979 and greatly contributed to the development of boxing in his native North Kazakhstan region. Baurzhan Kulzhanov, President of Wrestling Association of North Kazakhstan region, said at the opening ceremony of the tournament that Safin always dreamt of developing boxing in the region.