Petropavlovsk International Airport resumes flights to Astana

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The Petropavlovsk International Airport has resumed the flight to the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The aircrafts from Astana began landing at the airport on November 8. The air communication has been resumed with Astana only. The flight is operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The flight arrives in Petropavlovsk at 12:50 p.m. and departs from Astana at 13:40 p.m.







Reconstruction of the landing strip of the Petropavlovsk International Airport is complete, while reconstruction of the terminal is underway.



Some 6 billion tenge (KZT) was allotted from the republican budget for the reconstruction of the landing strip. Modernization of the passenger terminal will cost 1.29 billion tenge.







