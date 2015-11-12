  • kz
    Petropavlovsk school student created ‘GGG&#39; robot

    14:35, 12 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Petropavlovsk, a northernmost city of Kazakhstan, has made a robot called ‘GGG'. Deputy Director of the NIS Daniyar Ualiyev published a video of the robot on his Facebook page.

    "Better late than never! Our student Alimkhan congratulates Gennady Golovkin on his overwhelming victory [in the fight against David Lemieux - editor] and would like to show his ‘GGG' robot," D. Ualiyev writes on his timeline.

