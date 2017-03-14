Petropavlovsk-Shymkent flight to be launched soon

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region is planning to launch Petropavlovsk-Shymkent flight in March 2017, according to Deputy Chief of the Passenger Transport and Auto Roads Department Mereke Dauletbayev, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the flights will be subsidized, like the flights to Astana and Almaty cities. The operator will be announced at the end of March, when the tender ends.

“We do not set prices for tickets to Almaty and Astana. The tender was conducted by the Civil Aviation Committee. Last year, the cost of the tickets was much lower, because the airport was under repair,” M.Dauletbayev said. He added that the department had already invited SCAT company’s director to Petropavlovsk to discuss this problem.

In 2017, Petropavlovsk-Almaty flight cost has been increased from 10,000 tenge to 14,300 tenge. Flight cost to Almaty city rose up to 18,500 tenge.