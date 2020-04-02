Petropavlovsk to introduce quarantine to stop coronavirus spread

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov revealed that the city of Petropavlovsk will be put on quarantine starting from 00:00 am local time April 3, Kazinform reports.

Local authorities made a decision to introduce the quarantine regime due to the growing number of coronavirus cases countrywide.

«The main goal of the quarantine regime is to curb the spread of COVID-19,» said governor Aksakalov promising even stricter measures in the city.

Streets, squares, alleys, and residential complex are to be disinfected. All public parks and alleys will be blocked. The operation of public transport will be halted. Entry and exit into the city will be shut down tonight.

Most companies will offer their employees to switch to distant mode of work. All residents will be encourage to stay home.

Working hours of grocery stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies will be limited to 10:00 am to 6 pm.