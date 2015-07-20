Petropavlovsk welcomes Sabantuy (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - July 18 the central square of Petropavlovsk celebrated "Sabantui" (or, more correctly, Saban tuyı), dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

All cultural centers of North Kazakhstan region took part in the festival. In addition, a delegation from Tatarstan's Kazan arrived in Petropavlovsk to attend Sabantuy. According to Wikipedia, Sabantuy is a Bashkir, Idel-Uralian and Tatar summer festival, which dates back to the Volga Bulgarian epoch. At first Sabantuy was a festival of farmers but it later became a national holiday and now is widely celebrated in the cities all over the world.