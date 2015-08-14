Pharmaceutical factory to be opened in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev met today with the representatives of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company. The investors confirmed their readiness to launch a pharmaceutical factory in Almaty.

The construction of the factory meeting GMP international standards will start this year. The products will be supplied both to the domestic market and to the CIS, Central Asia and Eastern Europe countries.

The decision on implementation of the project has become the result of the years-long negotiations on attraction of one of the world's largest pharmaceutical company to Kazakhstan. The company plans to produce antibiotics and drugs for the treatment of diabetes and central nervous system diseases. The total amount of foreign investments is to make KZT 11 bln. 300 people are expected to be provided with jobs due to the project's implementation. Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a leading trans-national pharmaceutical company producing branded drugs and generics. The company produces about 700 drugs and exports them to more than 50 countries of the world. In 2014 the company's revenue made USD 1.5 bln while net profit was USD 282 mln.