Pharmaceutical producers ramp up work to full capacity in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the country's Health Ministry, local pharmaceutical producers are currently working at full capacity in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is also said the pharmaceutical producers are now using a three-shift system so as to provide constant supplies of their products to the retail market as well as to ensure free supplies of pharmaceuticals to medical facilities.

According to the Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov and Health Minister Alexei Tsoi have reached an agreement with 25 pharmaceutical factories and distributors to saturate the market with pharmaceuticals most in demand.

Earlier Lyudmila Byurabekova, Vice Health Minister of Kazakhstan, said that the local pharmaceutical companies' share was 13%.