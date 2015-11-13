  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Pharmaceuticals plant under construction in Atyrau

    10:25, 13 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau set in train the construction of a pharmaceuticals plant - LUMPAN CASPIAN PHARMACEUTICALS LLP - worth 3 bln 700 mln tenge.

    According to Director of the plant Zabira Dauletzhanova, the project is planned to be completed in February 2017. As soon as the plant reaches its full-cycle capacity, it will manufacture around 800 mln pills, 3 mln tubes of various ointments and about 20 mln bottles of intravenoussolutions.

    Tags:
    Industry Atyrau region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!