Philanthropist Ospanov builds house for two-time world boxing champion

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Sport fan and philanthropist Bauyrzhan Ospanov built a house for Kazakhstani boxing champion Nazym Kyzaibai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Hello, my dear Instagram subscribers. When I became the world champion for the first time in 2014, Bauyrzhan Ospanov presented me a car. When in May 2016 I won the world championships in Astana and became the two-time world champion, he promised to build a house for me, my parents and members of my family. We already live in that house. I would like to thank Bauyrzhan aga on behalf of my family! I would also like to thank other people who like Bauyrzhan aga support Kazakhstani sport! Bauyrzhan aga, I would like to wish you good health!" Nazym Kyzaibai wrote on her Instagram account.



It should be noted that Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam also expressed his gratitude to Bauyrzhan Ospanov earlier. The philanthropist really takes care of his fellow countrymen. Ospanov financed reconstruction of a cinema theater, a gym, a playground, a café and other social facilities in Zhylandy village in Alakolskiy district in Almaty region. He also invited good education specialists to teach at local schools and raised their salaries several-fold.