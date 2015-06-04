  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Philip Morris Company establishes Agribusiness Center in Almaty region - N. Nazarbayev

    13:41, 04 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Philip Morris Company establishes an agribusiness center in Almaty region, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

    "Philip Morris Company establishes an agribusiness center in Almaty region where farmers study new technologies," N. Nazarbayev noted.

    According to him, they study drip irrigation, greenhouse business, use of fertilizers.

    "Such projects always receive a great support from the government of Kazakhstan," the Head of State added.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Investment projects Agro-industrial complex development President of Kazakhstan Agriculture News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!