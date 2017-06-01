Philippines: 10 soldiers killed by 'friendly fire'

ZAMBOANGA CITY. KAZINFORM Ten soldiers were killed and eight wounded in a "friendly fire" incident in the southern Philippines, said the nation's Defense Secretary Delfine Lorenzana Thursday, according to Anadolu

"Yesterday we had a tragedy that involved our troops. A group of our military, army men were hit by our own airstrike. We lost men," Lorenzana was quoted by GMA News as saying during an event in the Central Philippines.

The soldiers were claimed by a military airstrike aiding operations to clear the city of Marawi of the Daesh-linked Maute group.

The government has started an investigation led by armed forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año.

In a press briefing at the Presidential Office, Lorenzana explained that there were two military planes flying at the time of the incident. While the first plane hit its target, the second completely missed it and instead hit the soldiers.

Lorenzana raised the possibility of limiting airstrikes if government troops converge within cities controlled by the Daesh-linked militants.

The ongoing clashes between the government forces and the Maute group erupted on May 23, and have killed at least 25 government troops as of Thursday.