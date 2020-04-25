Philippines extends lockdown to May 15, Indonesia suspends air, sea travel
10:10, 25 April 2020
MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippine president extended Friday the strict lockdown measures across several parts of the country, including Manila, in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, while Indonesia announced a travel ban on incoming flights and boats.
Rodrigo Duterte, in a televised address announced that, everyone was at risk but the probability of getting infected with the virus should not be increased.
Source: EFE