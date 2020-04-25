  • kz
    Philippines extends lockdown to May 15, Indonesia suspends air, sea travel

    10:10, 25 April 2020
    MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippine president extended Friday the strict lockdown measures across several parts of the country, including Manila, in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, while Indonesia announced a travel ban on incoming flights and boats.

    Rodrigo Duterte, in a televised address announced that, everyone was at risk but the probability of getting infected with the virus should not be increased.


    Source: EFE


    World News Coronavirus
