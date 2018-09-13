Philippines mobilizes $30 million to prepare for typhoon Mangkhut

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines has mobilized $30 million for emergency response and humanitarian assistance in areas that are likely to be affected by the passage of category-5 typhoon Mangkhut, locally known as Ompong, EFE reports.

President Rodrigo Duterte held a command conference at the headquarters of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Thursday to "make sure that our state of readiness for 'Ompong' will be at its highest level," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.